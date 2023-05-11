Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after buying an additional 1,022,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,810,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after buying an additional 428,124 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.