JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,302,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after purchasing an additional 135,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

