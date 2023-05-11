JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

