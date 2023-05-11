Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 1,608 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

