Jeffrey H. Jackson Acquires 5,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WesBanco Stock Down 2.4 %

WSBC opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in WesBanco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

