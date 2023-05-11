Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 1,125 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $350.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

