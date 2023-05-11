Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 879 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.56, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,134.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $350.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.96 and its 200-day moving average is $308.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

