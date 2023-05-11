Joe Walsh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,423.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Joe Walsh purchased 864 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,576.00.
Thryv Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Thryv
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Thryv by 199.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 342,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thryv by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 333,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Thryv by 69.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 321,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
