Joe Walsh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,423.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Joe Walsh purchased 864 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,576.00.

Thryv Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Thryv by 199.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 342,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thryv by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 333,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Thryv by 69.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 321,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

