John B. Hansen Sells 2,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MLI opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.30.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

