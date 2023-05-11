John D. Kelly Acquires 1,500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HURN opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,117,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

