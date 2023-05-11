John Teeruk Kochavatr Sells 3,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

