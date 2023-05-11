JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Rating) by 229.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000.

JGRO stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $52.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

