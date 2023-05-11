JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $398.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

