JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

