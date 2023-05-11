Julie A. Scott Sells 8,027 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $185,744.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,439,074 shares in the company, valued at $56,440,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Recommended Stories

