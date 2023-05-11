KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

