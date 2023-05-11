Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,433,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Kemper Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

