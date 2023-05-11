Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

LSTR stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

