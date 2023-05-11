Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Position Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 331,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,181,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

LAZ opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

