Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 902.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,027,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

