Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 2,129 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.