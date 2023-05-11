Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 3,102 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.