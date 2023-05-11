Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.79, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

