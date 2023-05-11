Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.
NYSE:SPGI opened at $362.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.87.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
