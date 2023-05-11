Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 1,189 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $207.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

