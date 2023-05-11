Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 1,807 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $121.36 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

