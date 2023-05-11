Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 7,571 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DWX stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
