Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,421 shares of company stock worth $5,412,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

NYSE:ABC opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

