Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

