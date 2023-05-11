Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.