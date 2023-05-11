Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $193.43.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

