Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock worth $3,844,970. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

