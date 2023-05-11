Lincoln National Corp Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

