Lincoln National Corp Has $251,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.38.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.