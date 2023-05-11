Lincoln National Corp Has $259,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $681.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

