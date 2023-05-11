Lincoln National Corp Has $272,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $63.21 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.