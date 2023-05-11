Lincoln National Corp Invests $208,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $322.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.