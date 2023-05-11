Lincoln National Corp Invests $210,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 908.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

