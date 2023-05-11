Lincoln National Corp Invests $221,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,408,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,159,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $233.97 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

