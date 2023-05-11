Lincoln National Corp Invests $222,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 982,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after buying an additional 303,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $38.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $340.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

