Lincoln National Corp Invests $224,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,917 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.