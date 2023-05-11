Lincoln National Corp Invests $261,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

