Lincoln National Corp Invests $270,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FND opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.