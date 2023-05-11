Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

