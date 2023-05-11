Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

NEM opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.