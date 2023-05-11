Lincoln National Corp Makes New $212,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

