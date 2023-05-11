Lincoln National Corp Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,030.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VLUE opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

