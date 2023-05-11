Lincoln National Corp Makes New $227,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $757.90 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $346.66 and a fifty-two week high of $760.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,900 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

