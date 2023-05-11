Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.