Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $154.84 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

